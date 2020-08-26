LETTER: Biden vs. Trump: Choice is clear

Who will you choose? Your decision will affect the future of your grandchildren.
Biden supports: progressive liberal values, big government, politics as usual, politicians accepting bribes, no term limits, higher taxes, unlimited spending, socialism/communism, rioting and violence, censoring speech, restrictions on religion, censoring media, over regulations, a welfare state, open borders, defunding police, weak military, choice to abort babies, devalue love of country, non-citizens allowed to vote, ignore 2nd Amendment.
Trump supports: conservative values, small government, reform government, politicians no bribes, term limits, tax cuts/breaks, balanced budgets, capitalism, law and order, free speech, free to exercise beliefs, freedom of the press, prosperity, deregulation, legal immigration, improving our police, strong military, protect unborn life, patriotism, proof of citizenship, uphold 2nd Amendment.
Doug Jones, Beaver Dam
