LETTER: Biden will unify us?

Biden will unify us?

Oh really? This coming from the leader of a party that has spent the last four-plus years obstructing, resisting, demonizing, smearing, disrespecting, plotting against, outright lying to, spewing never ending vitriol, physical threats and their unprecedented level of liberal hatred toward President Donald Trump, his family and his supporters.

No U.S. president in our history had ever been treated so poorly his entire term. Democrats own that. And it was followed by an election with irregularities that to this day have never been investigated nor explained to the 75 million “legal” Trump voters. So when Joe Biden talks about unifying Americans, it can only mean one of two things. Either he has dementia that is much more advanced than anyone realizes or his remarkable level of liberal arrogance separates him from reality. Probably a combination of both.