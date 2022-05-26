LETTER: Biden's position on Taiwan risky

In 1882, the U.S. passed the Chinese Exclusion Act. It kept Chinese laborers from immigrating into the U.S. because they "endangered the good order of certain localities."
President Joe Biden apparently feels that the incorporation of the island of Taiwan into China will endanger good order.
The U.S. has pledged $40 billion to keep good order in Ukraine. The cost of good order in the straits between China and Taiwan might be the sinking of a U.S. aircraft carrier with 6,000 sailors by one of China's new hypersonic missiles.
Robert Firlus, Mauston