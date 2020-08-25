LETTER: Big corporations actually give more to Democrats than to Republicans

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

One need not get very far into Pat Nash’s 8-7-20 article before the fibbing begins.

Her claims of Republicans getting large contributions from corporations has long been a liberal talking point. In fact, according to the Federal Election Commission, Microsoft, JP Morgan, Comcast, Citi, Charles Schwab, Apple, AT&T, IBM,Oracle, Facebook and Intel all contribute more to Democrats than Republicans. Forbes found that Biden has the support of 103 billionaires compared to Donald Trump's 93. Let us also not forget that Biden enjoys the support of 99% of the unions.

Nash said that most of us paid federal income taxes last year. Because of Trump's tax cuts, nearly doubling the standard deduction and expanding the child credit most people did not pay in and significantly more top earners paid even larger percent of the income tax burden. Democratic spending plans, like “the Green New Deal,” “Medicare for all,” “health care for illegals”, and “free college education” would require huge tax increases on middle-income households.

Don’t believe what Nash tells you about voter fraud. See for your selves. Google "voter fraud" and see how this abuse abounds in the United States.

Fred Williams, Baraboo