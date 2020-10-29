LETTER: Biofuel targets should be set now

At this point in the campaign season, voters are used to hearing a variety of promises from those trying to earn our votes. Action is more important than words, however, and there are a number of things that the Environmental Protection Agency can do right now to help the struggling biofuels industry.

The EPA announced that E15 -- a gasoline blend made with 15% ethanol -- can be pumped through existing E10 infrastructure, helping expand the market for ethanol at a critical time. Despite this, we’re still waiting on concrete action to make this news a reality. And the EPA has yet to propose its biofuel targets for 2021, a months-long process that is typically well underway by now. The targets are due by the end of November, and the longer we proceed without them, the greater the market uncertainty, which severely undercuts our recovery.

Wisconsin is the nation’s eighth largest producer of biofuels, and the industry’s success supports rural economies across the state. That’s why we’re asking for action, not more promises.

Marc Berger, Friesland