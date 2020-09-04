LETTER: Black Lives Matter

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

I attended a Black Lives Matter protest on Sunday in Reedsburg. It seems I also attended a Trump Campaign counterprotest too.

It appears the idea of Black Lives Matter needs clarification for some of our neighbors. Black Lives Matter is not pro-Biden, it is not pro-abortion, anti-police or anti-liberty. It is not even anti-Trump. We do not want to burn the town, destroy property or violently engage Trump voters (BLM protesters did not show up with weapons or to incite violence, and it wasn't a BLM protester who was arrested). Black Lives Matter is not fascist, socialist, marxist, racist, or any other -ist.

And it should not be partisan. When you yell hate at the BLM protesters and the 14 year old who organized it, when you try to make it all those things it is not, you make it partisan. The opposite of Black Lives Matter is white supremacy and white privilege. But, you made it Trump 2020.

Black lives matter. They don’t matter more. They do not matter less. To all those who shouted, “All lives matter” -- Yes! Once Black lives matter, maybe then all lives will matter.

Arie Smouter, Baraboo