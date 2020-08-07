LETTER: Board stops citizen comments of gerrymandering

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Board stops citizen comments of gerrymandering

The Columbia County Board’s Executive Committee stopped citizens from weighing in on a question that 53 Wisconsin counties already support: “Should the Wisconsin Legislature create a nonpartisan procedure for the preparation of legislative and congressional district plans and maps?”

Serving on the board for 34 years, I don’t remember a more gutless decision than this one by Vern Gove, JoAnn Wingers, Bob Koch, James E. Foley and Barry Pufahl. Maybe they have forgotten their non-partisan roles, instead acting like partisan hacks to prevent discussion by the full board.

Of course these committee members know Wisconsin is gerrymandered. According to fairelectionsproject.org, “in 2012, there was a 430,000 vote swing in the Democrats’ favor, but Republicans still came back with 60 [Assembly] seats.” In 2018, Dems won all five Constitutional statewide offices and 53% of Assembly votes but ended up with just 36% representation there.

The great publisher William T. Evjue used to say, “Let the people have the truth and the freedom to discuss it, and all will go well.”