LETTER: Born sends mixed messages

In a July 26 op-ed, Rep. Mark Born argues for ending a $300 monthly federal unemployment benefit. He claims it is the reason for our current shortage of workers. He implies people are doing so well on this weekly subsidy, they are choosing to stay home. He said, “We have to stop paying people not to work.” Ironic coming from a member of a Republican legislature routinely criticized for how little time it is in session.

Born gives no factual information to prove our current lack of workers is due to this benefit. Many economists agree the extra money is having very little effect on the lack of job applicants. But what also upsets me about Rep. Born’s editorial, is its hypocrisy. When the Daily Citizen reported that Walmart is trying to lower its taxes by using the bogus “dark store loophole,” Rep. Born “did not respond to requests for comment …”

Born is more than willing to regale us with a whole editorial griping about Wisconsinites getting a few extra bucks to pay the bills. But when his rich corporate friends lobby for massive and unneeded tax breaks, he is curiously silent.

Margaret Sherman, Beaver Dam