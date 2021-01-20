LETTER: Born, stop complaining and blaming others. Do your job.

What have Mark Born and other Republican Legislators done to help Wisconsinites during the pandemic? Nothing, and worse than nothing. I recommend they do something.

Nothing: Despite a deadly pandemic and the unprecedented economic hardship faced by Wisconsin, the Republican-controlled Legislature only met twice in 2020. Twice. Since April 2020, they have not passed a single bill regarding COVID-19 or unemployment benefits.

Worse than nothing: Unlike Born and the rest of the impotent Republican legislators, Gov. Tony Evers took action during the pandemic. He issued an emergency stay-at-home order and a mask mandate. Instead of passing alternative measures, the absentee legislators tried to un-do Gov. Evers’ actions and challenged them in court.

Do something. Instead of blaming Gov. Evers for not doing enough, the ineffectual Republican Legislature should act to help stop the spread of COVID-19 and solve the unemployment benefits problems. Frankly, instead of complaining and blaming others, it would be surprising but helpful if Born and the other Republican legislators would pass laws that will help remedy these serious problems that plague our state.

Kathie Berkvam, Beaver Dam