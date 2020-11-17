LETTER: Both political parties are under-performing

I am an independent voter. Both major political parties have been under-performing for a long time. They both seem to think that we work for them instead of realizing that we hire them and fire them with our votes.

I would like for both political parties to listen to the people who hire them and get to work taking care of the COVID-19 plague, the rampant unemployment, all the social injustice against the poor and middle-classes, stop all the hatred between both party’s members and start leading like they are supposed to. The Supreme Court of the United States appointment could have waited if our representatives would have their priorities in order. We, as citizens, deserve better.

These people in power today are not in touch with their own constituents. As a lifelong citizen and taxpayer, I think the media has every right to point the finger of shame at these politicians who do not take their positions of power seriously and waste all kinds of time and money accomplishing very little. If we do not improve this situation, we could have all the citizens’ move to a designated red or blue state of their choice.

Bob Dee, Beaver Dam