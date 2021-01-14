LETTER: Both sides should be condemned for capitol assault

Now that election “month” is over, let’s put a few things in context. I believe those that actually broke into the United States Capitol, ruined any chance of any investigation of the 2020 election. We will never know the extent of the irregularities that went on leading up to the election. That only helps the ruling class – incumbents - of our government. To be consistent, all the rioting this summer and on Jan. 6 should be condemned by both sides. Where were Democrats this summer?

Donald Trump has been taking the arrows for the conservative movement for five years now. The “swamp” in Washington wanted him to fail from the very beginning. Russian collusion investigation, impeachment hearings and coronavirus shutdowns of an historic economy, leading to mail-in ballots were just a few of the bigger issues he was up against.

Our experiment in self-government relies on the people to be involved and hold our elected officials accountable. The only way to do that is through honest dialogue. When social media shuts down one side of an issue, how does that create honest dialogue? Our First Amendment wasn’t provided just for the people we agree with.

Hugh Roberts, Randolph