LETTER:Brady won't make Bucs better; thank God for Packers

Tom Brady is not the face of the National Football League or the New England Patriots. Maybe their "crafty" owner - no pun intended - and Bill Belichick didn't beg him to come back, said, "don't let the door hit you on the rear end on the way out." Is he as stupid as Brett Favre, as washed up as Philip Rivers? I've never been an Eli Manning fan but at least he knew that he was washed up and retired with dignity.
Speaking of dignity, it’s spelled, "Drew Brees.” May Brady never win another game and break Jameis Winston's record for interceptions. Stop the phony accolades on the pro football channels, his legacy is tarnished forever.
It’s going to be hard to watch pro football this fall, particularly the Patriots and the Buccaneers. Prediction: Tampa Bay will have no better record next season than last.
Thank God for the Green Bay Packers.
Michael McGreevy, North Freedom
