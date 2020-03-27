LETTER:Brady won't make Bucs better; thank God for Packers

Tom Brady is not the face of the National Football League or the New England Patriots. Maybe their "crafty" owner - no pun intended - and Bill Belichick didn't beg him to come back, said, "don't let the door hit you on the rear end on the way out." Is he as stupid as Brett Favre, as washed up as Philip Rivers? I've never been an Eli Manning fan but at least he knew that he was washed up and retired with dignity.