LETTER: Brian Landers column on domestic violence hits the mark

Brian Landers nailed it again in the Feb. 25 column about domestic abuse. I came back to the Dells 40 years ago to check the status of a couple women I befriended at Fort Dells where I had worked. I'll never forget the day I walked into the laundry room of the Top Hat Motel to inquire of "Hardy" Nelson. Her two sisters were there and informed me Hardy was dead by the hand of an abusive husband. This revelation staggered me as I left. I had only known the Dells as a fun place to meet people at the local hot spots. I had never encountered the word abuse used in a personal situation let alone that it could leave a person dead. It made me feel in a way responsible for her death. If I had made more of our friendship maybe her life would have turned out differently and she wouldn't be dead.