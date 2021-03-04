 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
LETTER: Brian Landers column on domestic violence hits the mark
comments
LETTER

LETTER: Brian Landers column on domestic violence hits the mark

{{featured_button_text}}

Brian Landers nailed it again in the Feb. 25 column about domestic abuse. I came back to the Dells 40 years ago to check the status of a couple women I befriended at Fort Dells where I had worked. I'll never forget the day I walked into the laundry room of the Top Hat Motel to inquire of "Hardy" Nelson. Her two sisters were there and informed me Hardy was dead by the hand of an abusive husband. This revelation staggered me as I left. I had only known the Dells as a fun place to meet people at the local hot spots. I had never encountered the word abuse used in a personal situation let alone that it could leave a person dead. It made me feel in a way responsible for her death. If I had made more of our friendship maybe her life would have turned out differently and she wouldn't be dead.

This event began a bonding of me to my Dells past. I began a study of the people and place of Fort Dells. I put the sign up for Fort Dells by Walgreens and am writing the story of Fort Dells. When this project is done I will dedicate my work to "Hardy" Nelson.

Bob Hunt, Lodi

comments

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Opinion

LETTER: Wolf hunt was rushed

This week’s wolf hunt happened without public input, without science and with very little legally required consult with the tribes. Many don’t…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News