I have followed with interest the stories concerning conditions in the Baraboo School District. Initially Mike Scherck addressed the board sharing data that showed a higher rate of loss of teachers than surrounding districts. Next, the school board had two educators address the board to express their satisfaction with working conditions. And now, more than 50 educators have stood in solidarity and 78 have signed a statement that was read to the board expressing concern about low retention, low staff morale, and lack of respect by the administration.
This situation is escalating. I would like to suggest that rather than continuing a contentious debate, that it is time for both sides to agree to bring in a qualified neutral party who can properly assess conditions and even more importantly suggest workable solutions.
Having a neutral party look into the situation will allow all parties to be treated fairly and to express their ideas honestly and openly without fear of retribution. We owe it to our students, teachers, staff and administrators to take action to make Baraboo a place where students, teachers, staff and administrators may excel.
Mary Grant, Baraboo
