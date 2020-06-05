LETTER: BSH team's dedication should serve as inspiration to all

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

This letter is both a deep thanks and a reminder in unprecedented times of the importance of our community, our schools and our sports programs.

Just over four months ago, the world seemed like a much different place. On Feb. 13, Baraboo High School girls basketball dedicated a game to our mother who has terminal cancer. On one of the coldest nights of winter in a packed gym, we all experienced the warmth and power of community. Everyone, even the Mount Horeb visiting team, wore green, and many made signs, art and donations to show their support of [the battle against] liver cancer. Our family is still overwhelmed and humbled.

Looking back on the past months, our entire community has been through significant change and loss. Loss of graduation ceremonies, sports, school days, community events, and precious time with family. The memories we hold from that winter night at BHS are both a driver and an inspiration for us all to look forward to the moment when we can reunite in person, for our students and our community members in need.

Our sincere thanks to BHS girls basketball, organizer Coach Katie Cummings, and our community.

Roy, Shelley, Roshelle and Lucas Born, Baraboo