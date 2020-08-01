You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
LETTER: Businesses show respect for customers
0 comments
LETTER

LETTER: Businesses show respect for customers

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

I want to thank the Baraboo Burger Company and Recycled Sally’s for being so open and transparent about COVID-19 infections at their businesses. Because of their honesty, people who had visited were alerted to the need to get tested for the virus.

It is hard to admit someone has been infected and then close the business for a period of time, but it is what owners who care about their customers do. I hope other businesses will recognize this model of behavior and do the same. And as a mark of my respect for their integrity, I plan to do more business with both of them and encourage others to do so as well.

You hear people say we are all in this together, but both of these businesses have put that phrase into action and I, for one, am truly grateful.

Mary Grant, Baraboo 

0 comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Opinion

LETTER: Ban research puppy mills

We exercise the signature of the divine within us when our acts will create and defend what is good. A callous minority do otherwise, abusing …

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News