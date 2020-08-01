LETTER: Businesses show respect for customers

I want to thank the Baraboo Burger Company and Recycled Sally’s for being so open and transparent about COVID-19 infections at their businesses. Because of their honesty, people who had visited were alerted to the need to get tested for the virus.

It is hard to admit someone has been infected and then close the business for a period of time, but it is what owners who care about their customers do. I hope other businesses will recognize this model of behavior and do the same. And as a mark of my respect for their integrity, I plan to do more business with both of them and encourage others to do so as well.