LETTER: Call lawmakers to insist on hearings on pharmacy bill

Everyone knows Big Pharma plays a big role in skyrocketing drug costs, but pharmacy benefit managers do too.

PBMs claim they save money by negotiating rebates and better pricing. This is partly true, but they fail to pass the savings on to anyone, including patients. This means higher costs for everyone else while PBMs make $300 billion per year.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-884-2126 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

PBMs are forcing patients to go to their respective pharmacies while underpaying local pharmacies in an attempt to put them out of business. Have you ever been told to drive to Madison for a preferred pharmacy or been forced to use mail order? They are removing your personal choice about where to get prescriptions and pharmacy services.

Rep. Michael Schraa, R-Oshkosh, and Sen. Jon Erpenbach, D-West Point, introduced legislation to ensure PBM transparency and regulate PBMs. AB-114 and SB-100 has 100 co-sponsors, Democrats and Republicans, as well as support from 11,000 patient signatures from across the state — and still no hearing because PBMs don’t want to defend their practices in public. If 11,000 signatures and 100 co-sponsors aren’t enough to get a hearing for a bill, perhaps an overwhelming number of phone calls from constituents would?

Dr. Abbi Linde, Beaver Dam Hometown Pharmacy, Beaver Dam