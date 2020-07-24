LETTER: Call to abolish Electoral College misguided, not good for Wisconsin

I am writing to respond to Gene Wood’s misguided call to abolish the Electoral College (BNR letter July 18). The Electoral College was established to prevent large population centers from running roughshod over the less populated states in presidential elections. As of 2014, the 144 most populous counties in the U.S. contained more people than the remaining 2,298 counties. Most of these population centers are on the East and West coasts. Mr. Wood’s proposal would allow 4.6% of the land mass of the United States to dictate their political will on the remaining 95.4%.