LETTER: Call your representatives to voice minimum wage opinion

As promised on the campaign trail, Democrats included a phased increase in the minimum wage to $15 per hour in the pending COVID relief bill. The bill has zero Republican support, but the Senate can pass it with a simple majority using budget reconciliation.

Yesterday, the Senate parliamentarian recommended that this provision be stripped from the COVID bill. Key word: Recommended. The decision is Vice President Kamala Harris’s.

In the first year of George W. Bush’s two terms, Republicans were faced with similar circumstances. The Senate was tied 50-50. And the parliamentarian recommended that their tax cuts for the rich must follow regular order, not be passed by reconciliation. They fired him and did it anyway.

So we know Republicans will use all the power at their disposal to advance the interests of the ruling class. Question is, will Democrats do the same for the working poor or will they slink off the field of battle like craven curs without even showing their teeth?

I’m calling my Congressional representatives and the state party to let them know how I feel. How about you?

Mark Davis, Rio