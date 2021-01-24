 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
LETTER: Camp Chi donation helps with food security
comments
LETTER

LETTER: Camp Chi donation helps with food security

{{featured_button_text}}

We would like to thank Camp Chi of Lake Delton for their generous donation of food to help those in need. Beyond Blessed, Wisconsin Dells Food Panty, Baraboo Heroes, and Sacred Heart School and Church of Reedsburg received this generous donation.

Camp Chi usually offers summer camps, but due to the COVID-19 pandemic, they were not able to operate at full capacity in 2020. This left their refrigerators full of food that was not able to be consumed. Jon Levin from Camp Chi reached out to me as the emergency food coordinator of Sauk County and offered to donate these food items to local food pantries within Sauk County. This generous donation is helping increase food security in our area. Thank you, Camp Chi.

Melissa Brandt, Central Wisconsin Community Action Council, Wisconsin Dells 

comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Opinion

LETTER: Enough is enough

"You're Fired!" The American voters have spoken after several recounts and lawsuits. Joe Biden will be inaugurated on Jan. 20. Biden is not pe…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News