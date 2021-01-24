LETTER: Camp Chi donation helps with food security

We would like to thank Camp Chi of Lake Delton for their generous donation of food to help those in need. Beyond Blessed, Wisconsin Dells Food Panty, Baraboo Heroes, and Sacred Heart School and Church of Reedsburg received this generous donation.

Camp Chi usually offers summer camps, but due to the COVID-19 pandemic, they were not able to operate at full capacity in 2020. This left their refrigerators full of food that was not able to be consumed. Jon Levin from Camp Chi reached out to me as the emergency food coordinator of Sauk County and offered to donate these food items to local food pantries within Sauk County. This generous donation is helping increase food security in our area. Thank you, Camp Chi.