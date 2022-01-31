LETTER: Can Fitzgerald and others be blocked from re-election?

Could Scott Fitzgerald, Tom Tiffany and other members of Congress be prevented from re-election by Section 3 of the 14th Amendment of the U.S. Constitution which states: ""No person shall be a senator or representative in Congress...who have engaged in insurrection or rebellion against the same, or given aid or comfort to the enemies thereof."

Would this be applicable to someone who facilitated a group of fake electors from Wisconsin who tried to flip the election results?

Would Sec.3, as stated, apply to someone who voted in Congress to stop the counting of electoral votes?

If Sec.3 was applied by the Department of Justice we could clear Congress of over 200 fascist leaning members and replace them with true Reagan Republicans.

Richard Bennett, Mayville