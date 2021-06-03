LETTER: Can you hear us now on redistricting?

On May 17, Jeff Smith, Assemblyman from Eau Claire and Deb Andraca, Assemblywoman from Whitefish Bay, introduced redistricting reform legislation in Madison. Provisions of this legislation include voter input to redistricting plans and standards for drawing district lines; legislative approval and the governor‘s signature are still required per the Wisconsin constitution.

Is redistricting reform needed? Fifty-five county boards, representing 83% of Wisconsin residents, have passed resolutions and 32 counties have passed advisory referendums urging the creation of a non-partisan redistricting process in Wisconsin. All proposed referendums have passed with an average of 70% of the vote. It is obvious that the people of Wisconsin are asking for legislation to limit majority legislators from gerrymandering our maps for partisan advantage, now and in the future.

But chances are this bill will “die in committee,” as did AB303 and SB288 in 2019. If this bill goes through the legislative process, that’s democracy. If it never gets to the floor of the legislature, that’s gerrymandering - elected representatives ignoring the voices of their constituents.

Wisconsinites deserve to hear a debate on this issue.

Donna Turcany, Adams