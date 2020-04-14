LETTER: Cancer support team grateful for community's caring

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-884-2126 to upgrade your subscription.

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The SJS Cancer Support Team would like to thank all who sponsored, donated or helped with our bowling event on March 14. I am sorry this is so late.

The community has supported us unbelievably with all our events and at this time in our lives you have showed us how much our community and helping others means to all of us. We will continue to help all of Sauk County.

Stay tuned to our SJS Facebook page as to when we will be able to have our annual brat fry.

Stay safe and we will get through this together.

On behalf of the entire SJS Team.

Judy Spencer, Baraboo