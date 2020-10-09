LETTER: Candidates should commit to end gerrymandering

“Let’s have faith that right makes might” these are the words of the first Republican President Abraham Lincoln. For those of us who want nonpartisan non-gerrymandered political maps drawn in 2021 that is what we must have.

We must have faith that the fact that over 70% of Wisconsinites want nonpartisan maps will make our representatives realize we have both right and might on our side. In 2011 our representatives believed that might made right and had rigged maps drawn up in the dark of the night using political demographic data.

In my district, the 42nd Assembly and 14th senate respectively, I can tell you the message has not been received by all candidates yet. Melissa Arndt has signed the fair maps pledge. Her opponent Jon Plumer has not and has not responded to a kind letter I sent him urging him to do so. Joni Anderson has also signed the pledge, her opponent, Joan Ballweg, has not and does not believe there is a problem with the current or past processes. I will end with the words of Ronald Reagan “That’s all we’re asking for: an end to the antidemocratic and un-American practice of gerrymandering”.