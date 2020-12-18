 Skip to main content
LETTER: Carry out a New Deal
LETTER: Carry out a New Deal

Today’s Democrats have the opportunity to carry out another New Deal. The first one fought for small business and farmers giving them the signals they were fighting for - the American dream. This is a crucial time to secure a shared prosperity and thriving democracy. It would reduce the right’s ability to stoke racism and immigrant hostility by concentrating on anti-monopolies. They need to do four things. First, furnish pandemic relief, renew antitrust laws, establish public banks, make corporate tax fair and provide support for minority and rural businesses. Second, businesses must have assistance overcoming threats to their survival. Third, there needs to be organizations and unions to protect workers and businesses. Fourth, political leaders must fight for worker and racial justice.

Allegra Zick, Baraboo

