LETTER: Celebrate Earth Day
On Saturday, Downtown Beaver Dam Inc. will celebrate Earth Day 2021. It is our hope that the citizens of Beaver Dam will join us in a city clean-up, a chance to turn in your used electronic items for e-cycling (available on the Mill Street end of the Tower parking lot) and other events that will make our city cleaner, more sustainable and more livable.

The event will start with 9 a.m. registration at the Dodge County Center for the Arts building, 130 W. Maple Ave., and end with a tree planting at 10:30 a.m. in front of Marco's Pizza. Come out, bring your children, visit with your new and old friends, and help raise awareness for sustainability and make our city a little cleaner and greener. If you have any questions, please contact me at jsabfall@live.com.

Jon Abfall, Beaver Dam

