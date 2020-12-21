LETTER: Celebrating the New Year safely

We are neighbors on a street in a close-knit community. Normally, we gather on New Year’s Eve at one house to welcome the New Year, but more importantly, to connect with each other, and especially with those we haven’t seen recently. This year, we’ve decided to socially connect while physically distancing. We distributed invitations to every neighbor, asking them to come out of their houses with bells, noisemakers, and the beverage of their choice at 11:55 p.m. We’ll get close enough to sing “Auld Lang Syne” and wish each other New Year blessings. After all, it’s about neighbors.