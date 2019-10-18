I’m opposed to siting a cell phone tower on the north shore doorstep to Devil’s Lake State Park. I’ve read the company’s lengthy application and disagree with their findings that this project will not materially affect people or wildlife.
The entire park is listed on our National Register of Historic Places and this tower will be shoehorned into a residential neighborhood parcel of land right next to the park’s boundary. It’s hard to see how lights at the top of this tower hovering over the West Bluff, visible from much of the lake, south bluff, east bluff and campgrounds won’t diminish a visitor’s experience of quiet retreat from a hectic world. Both by day and especially at dusk.
I am also very concerned for our birds that nest at the park or migrate through each spring and fall. While this application notes that no endangered or threatened birds will be imperiled, we should now be concerned about all birds since the recent troubling news from expert ornithologists who report a 30% decline in total North America populations over the last 50 years.
You have free articles remaining.
Birds, and bats, will literally be impacted as they hit that tower on misty, foggy days and nights.
Todd Persche, Baraboo
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)