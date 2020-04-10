LETTER: Chairman Gove an asset to Columbia County government

In my 18 years on the Columbia County Board, I have never worked with a county chair who has been more actively involved in the day-to-day activities of our Columbia County government.
He has worked closely with all of the various Columbia County departments and with our county committees. I feel it would be an asset to have him back as chair.
Vern Gove, thank you all for the work you do for our county.
Barry Pufahl, County Board supervisor, District 12, Pardeeville
