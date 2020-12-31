LETTER: Challenge your inner artisan

Are you a painter, a sculptor, a baker, a singer or a fiber artist? Do you enjoy crafting and creating or have the desire to learn a new craft?

Yellow Feather Gallery, Helen’s Daughters Studio, and Blank Canvas Arts are challenging artisans in Baraboo and the surrounding areas to fill social feeds with art of every kind. From Jan. 1 to Feb. 15, post your creations, accompanied with the #barabooartisanchallenge hashtag on Facebook or Instagram.

This challenge is a great way to showcase the creative abilities of our community and bring attention to your work. With the unfortunate events of the past year, many craft shows, art fairs, and other events were canceled, and as a result, many artisans have struggled to get their work in front of an audience.

Showing support for your fellow #barabooartisanchallenge sharers is easy, fast and often free. Just click the like button, leave encouraging comments, or share posts to spread the work of these talented people.

So, get those art supplies out, record yourself reciting a poem, show your quilts, handbags, and cross-stitch, bake a masterpiece and share creations with all. Use the hashtag #barabooartisanchallenge and post often.

Char terBeest Kudla, Baraboo