LETTER: Challenges of Christians today

I grew up in a Christian family and went to Sunday school and church almost every Sunday. I try to live the Christian values I learned as a child. The challenge I have today, is trying to understand the Evangelical Christians' blind support for our President Donald Trump when his words and actions seldom align with what I think Christians believe. His behavior is about as far from what the Bible teaches us as it can be.
You have free articles remaining.
The editor of the Christian Post described the reality of the President’s behavior in no uncertain terms. The description he wrote was of a person not honoring the tenets of the Christian church. His truthful assessment was condemned by almost 200 Evangelical pastors. Shame on their hypocrisy. I hope the members of those pastors’ churches don’t keep blindly follow their leaders.
Jim Malmberg, Merrimac