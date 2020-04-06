LETTER: Change election date

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

In Wisconsin, only the legislature has the power to change the date of the April 7 election. We are in the middle of a pandemic like none of us has ever experienced. A time of emergency demands emergency measures. Many have already voted absentee; others have only begun to think about voting.

Their lives have been upended by job loss, children at home, finding food, making rent, taking care of sick people and other daily obligations. They have not requested a mail-in ballot, but should still be allowed to vote. Some older people I’ve spoken with couldn’t figure out how to upload a picture of their photo ID so that they could request an absentee ballot.

Many polling places will be closed on April 7 since there are not enough poll workers willing to risk their lives to run an election. Having this election on April 7 will cause people to die. Is it worth it? There is still much to learn about this virus, but one thing we know is that social distancing works to slow the spread of it. An in-person election on April 7 does not allow us to do that.

Karen Mesmer, Baraboo