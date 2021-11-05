LETTER: Change immigration laws

Service members who die don't just get $400,000 from the government it's their life insurance they paid for and they never will see their families again.

Immigration has been an issue for 50 years since politicians use it as a notch to stir the pot they failed to work together to fix - both parties.

Immigration feeds modern day slavery.

I have too many family and friends who deserve better from our leaders. So many family members paid $10,000 in fees and forms. Fix immigration.

Even with this, I do not agree with any payment to people who willfully broke the law and put their children in danger. We would arrest parents in America for risking their kids’ lives.

America can take in people, but let's do it right. Fix the laws. Hold leaders accountable, stop passing the buck, you’re in a seat to make changes, and work together.

Sandra Deich, Baraboo