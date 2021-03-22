LETTER: Character matters in race for 13th Senate District

Melissa Winker is running for Senate Seat 13, previously held by Scott Fitzgerald, in the April 6 Special Election. Her opponent, John Jagler, recently circulated a misleading flyer that implied the Wisconsin State Journal had endorsed him. However, the Wisconsin State Journal has not endorsed him.

The flyer contained a Wisconsin State Journal logo and comments praising Jagler. In reality the comments were Jagler’s own comments about himself from a candidate questionnaire published in the paper. To make matters worse, he changed the comments from first person - I or me - to third person - he or him - to further disguise that they were actually his comments about himself. The Wisconsin State Journal has rightly criticized Jagler for this dishonesty.

It is important that we have a Wisconsin State Senator who is trustworthy and will not mislead the public. The truth matters. Facts matter. Character matters. If Jagler is willing to mislead the public into thinking that the Wisconsin State Journal endorsed him, what else is he willing to mislead the public about?

Character still matters.

Please join me in voting for a person of character, Winker, on April 6.

Katherine Berkvam, Beaver Dam