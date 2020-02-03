LETTER: Chili cook-off raises $1,000 for Portage Family Skate Park

We offer a huge thanks to the Portage Presbyterian Church board members for taking the time to open the church hall for the betterment of the community on Jan. 31 for the chili cook-off to benefit the Portage Family Skate Park.

Thanks to the judges – our guests - for selflessly giving of your time and taste buds in the name of chili.

Thanks to the Portage Fire Department and Portage Police Department for keeping our volunteers and attendees safe, for being on call, and for going above and beyond your duties while providing great chili for our guests.

Thanks to the community volunteers for the hours of service you provided during this event.

Of course, this event wouldn’t be possible without the generous support of Portage. Not only do they support the PFSK, but Portage residents also volunteer countless hours in preparation for our events and on the day of the event as well. Together we made more than $1,000 during our PPD vs PFD event. Be proud be #portageproud.

Kyle Little, Portage