LETTER: Choices come with consequences

I must take issue with Scott Frostman’s April 29 column on so-called vaccine passports and the freedom to choose not to be vaccinated. What he and his fellow Republicans forget is that the freedom to choose comes with the obligation to own that choice. If Tom, Dick, and Harry choose not to get the vaccine, then they give up the right to whine about not being admitted to restaurants, retail stores, or other public venues. They’ve chosen to self-segregate and they’ll just have to live with it.