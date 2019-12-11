LETTER: Choir held third annual holiday concert

The Reedsburg Area Community Choir staged their third annual holiday concert in the CAL Center on Dec. 1. The choir, directed by Bill Voigt and accompanied by Diana McGlynn, performed many holiday favorites.

The Community Choir concerts are held twice each year, with no admission charge. A free will offering is taken with the net proceeds going to a local charity. The proceeds from Sunday’s concert will be given to Project Warm Hugs, which provides fleece blankets to children who are undergoing surgery at the Reedsburg Area Medical Center.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-884-2126 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Community Choir would like to thank the following for their generous support, Webb Fund, St. John Lutheran Church, the School District of Reedsburg, technicians Brian Pittman and Andrew Herschleb, Tommy Lee Bychinski and all of the members of the audience who braved the nasty weather to attend the concert and contributed to Project Warm Hugs.

The Community Choir is open to welcoming new members. Rehearsals start for our spring concert at 6:30 p.m. Feb. 9, 2020. If would like join the choir, contact Bill Voigt at wcvoigt@gmail.com. The spring concert is scheduled at 2 p.m. April 26, 2020.

William Klang, Reedsburg