 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
LETTER

LETTER: Choose unity over division

  • 0

As we watch the crisis in Ukraine unfold—an authoritarian madman uses perceived threats, deception, and lies to justify his aggression. It’s scary to see how delicate freedom, democracy, and world order is.

Also frightening, is that our former president and his enablers use similar tactics here. The previous administration divided our country—politicizing everything from COVID to patriotism, and inciting an assault on our Capitol. It was a gift to Vladimir Putin.

This Russian bully saw the “leader of the free world” withholding aid from Ukraine—attempting to blackmail the fragile democratic state. He watched the infighting among the U.S., U.N., NATO, and other allies—while the American leader stood with him. The former KGB agent saw us as divided and weakened—at home and abroad—and was emboldened to attack a sovereign nation. And… the former president has the gall to cheer him on.

What Putin didn’t figure on however, was that President Biden steadfastly mended fences with our allies around the world—renewing partnerships, rebuilding alliances, and unifying all to confront a common threat. He also misjudged President Zelenskyy and the Ukrainian people, who displayed real patriotism as a country.

People are also reading…

It’s now our turn to reject division and autocracy—by throwing Ron Johnson and his co-conspirators out.

Floyd Munro, Randolph

0 Comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

LETTER: It’s about the policies

Baraboo School administrators and School Board have implemented policies over the past several years that have resulted in declining academic …

LETTER: Thank you, Lt. Perry Mayer

Thank you Officer Perry Mayer for helping me at a critical moment in my life. In May 2013, I was alone in my car, waiting to turn left off of …

LETTER: Preserve voting rights

The Republican state legislature is upside down on voting rights and voting procedures. The Declaration of Independence states after our self …

LETTER: Thanks for your support

I’m writing this letter to thank you all for your hard work, dedication, and support to my campaign. I know that you are all busy with many ot…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News