LETTER: Choose unity over division

As we watch the crisis in Ukraine unfold—an authoritarian madman uses perceived threats, deception, and lies to justify his aggression. It’s scary to see how delicate freedom, democracy, and world order is.

Also frightening, is that our former president and his enablers use similar tactics here. The previous administration divided our country—politicizing everything from COVID to patriotism, and inciting an assault on our Capitol. It was a gift to Vladimir Putin.

This Russian bully saw the “leader of the free world” withholding aid from Ukraine—attempting to blackmail the fragile democratic state. He watched the infighting among the U.S., U.N., NATO, and other allies—while the American leader stood with him. The former KGB agent saw us as divided and weakened—at home and abroad—and was emboldened to attack a sovereign nation. And… the former president has the gall to cheer him on.

What Putin didn’t figure on however, was that President Biden steadfastly mended fences with our allies around the world—renewing partnerships, rebuilding alliances, and unifying all to confront a common threat. He also misjudged President Zelenskyy and the Ukrainian people, who displayed real patriotism as a country.

It’s now our turn to reject division and autocracy—by throwing Ron Johnson and his co-conspirators out.

Floyd Munro, Randolph