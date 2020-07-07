LETTER: 'Christian nation' remarks off base in Columbus discussion

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Regarding the article about the public hearing held by the Columbus City Council on the removal of the city’s Columbus statue: One of the comments stated that Columbus brought Christianity to the Americas and mentioned our country’s founding “as a Christian nation.”

The discovery was accidental as Columbus was funded by the Spanish monarchs to find a shorter route to India. Subsequent trips were to colonize the area thus expanding Spain’s size and power. The existing populations in the Americas became slaves to the conquerors. Diseases and maltreatment resulted on their extermination in many areas.

The Christianity imposed on those populations was not like Christianity today. Spain’s tragic history of persecution of the Jews, forced to “convert” to the Catholicism of the times, was a precursor to how Christianity was introduced in the Americas. It is nothing to celebrate.

As for our founding, our Founders believed in the separation of church and state as outlined in the often ignored First Amendment to the Constitution which begins with the words “Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion, or prohibiting the free exercise thereof”.

Arely Gonnering, Beaver Dam