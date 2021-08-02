LETTER: Christians should not support Trump

The followers of former President Donald Trump have openly become supportive of policies that are antithetical to the message of Jesus Christ. By defending Trump's lies, hate tweets, moral indecency, and outright disregard for democratic rule of law, Republicans have chosen to ignore everything Jesus talked about. Truth, compassion and care for community are lessons of real Christianity. Trump addressing his crowd with an upside-down Bible was symbolic of his being the antichrist. Too many supporting Trump's misguided ambitions not only ignore the teachings of Christ but also disrespect the basic tenets of our democracy. It’s time for Republicans to recognize the destructiveness of the false god and repent before our country is damaged further.