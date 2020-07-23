LETTER: Christians under attack; where is the outrage?

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Secularism has propelled mockery of Christianity and religious traditionalism into the mainstream. A new low for civil criticism of peoples’ most cherished beliefs now exist.

Christians are being targeted. Five Pentecostal Christians were murdered on July 10 in Africa. On July 6, CNN’s heretic Don Lemon opined that “Jesus Christ….admittedly was not perfect when he was here on Earth.”

In Dave Wester's June 23 letter he called evangelicals “gullible” and “hypocrites.” He then mockingly and sacrilegiously portrays the stories of Jonah and Noah, calling the Biblical stories “fables.” Would Wester ever mock any suras from the Koran?

Wester and others write hateful Christophobic mantra and they do it in a public forum with no apparent fear of the consequences. This hostility toward Christians takes me back to May 5, 2018, when Baraboo High School School students gathered on the Baraboo courthouse steps for a picture.

We all remember the shock and angst that was created by the Sieg Heil salute by many (but not all of) the students. The public outcry was immediate from Jewish citizens, minorities and some clergy.

Will Baraboo/Sauk Country Jewish citizens, minorities and clergy sanction the same intolerance against Christians?

Fred Williams, Baraboo