LETTER: CHS call-a-thon planned

As we happily turn the page on 2020, and look to a new year, Church Health Services will be kicking-off their annual call-a-thon to raise much needed funds. CHS provides walk-in medical, dental and mental health services for those in need. Be assured that 100% of the dollars raised during the call-a-thon will go directly to patient services.

Close to my heart are the services provided to our youth who are struggling with mental health issues, and cannot access the care they desperately need. CHS is currently providing mental health services to both public and private schools within the Beaver Dam, Waupun, Dodgeland and Horicon school districts. The students in our schools need this support.

Church Health Services provides this support in partnership with the area school districts mentioned above. Mental health needs are on the rise, and so are the costs to provide support. Consider a donation to CHS. If you have not been part of our call-a-thon in the past, and would like to make a donation, call me personally at 920-557-3388.

Steve Vessey, Beaver Dam