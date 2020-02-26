LETTER: Church should take priority over athletics

Recently, when in Rockford, Illinois, I read an article entitled “no room for church if kids are competing on Sunday.” I thought it was an accurate description of what has happened in the Wisconsin Dells School District in recent years. My children all graduated from Wisconsin Dells High School, the youngest in 1980. Their great education prepared them for college, their careers and special interests in music, athletics, etc.

There was no school activities on Wednesday nights. They were privileged to attend their church youth group. There they discussed the gospel and daily events with their adult leaders, sang spirited songs, and enjoyed social activities with their classmates. Neither the children nor their parents had to make a decision on Sundays as to whether to attend Sunday school and church or an athletic or other school activity. There were none. Sunday was a family day. The church was filled with children and adults on their way to learn about their savior Jesus Christ’s love, forgiveness, and eternal life for believers.