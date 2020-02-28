LETTER: Cindy Damm has experience to help Columbus School District

Dear editor,

I’ve known Cindy Damm for close to 15 years. When Cindy, as a mother of four, had a problem with classwork or busing or anything else for that matter, she contacted the teacher, principal or superintendent. Needless to say, Cindy deals with problems as they come up. Cindy has never shied away from tackling an issue and trying to solve it, but recognizes the impact on others in seeking solutions.

When she was elected to the school board six years ago, I was Board President. I found that Cindy worked well in a team/board setting and worked hard to learn the job of being on school board. She is a hard-working, independent farmer. She’s smart and knows more about board policy and procedures than any board member I have known. She is thorough in her work, asks questions, makes sound decisions and strives for the best for students and for the district.

As a mother, farmer, business owner, six-year school board member, and lifetime Columbus resident, she has shown her commitment to our school district and the Columbus area. We would be fortunate to have her continue as a board member.

Liz O’Donnell

Columbus