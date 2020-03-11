LETTER: Cindy Damm has experience we need on Columbus School Board

I recently read that passion is not enough to elect a person to office. I agree. Cindy Damm has much more, including dedication, education, ability to communicate, ability to discern priorities, follow through on projects, credibility. She also has a business background and ability to understand the intricacies of policy governance. Transparency has been a topic during this past year. Cindy can tell you the fine line between transparency and privacy which is very important to parents, staff and students alike. Cindy has the experience we need to continue with Launching a Legacy. She has proven her work ethic with long hours answering questions and attending meetings. Please allow Columbus to continue on the road to success for the Columbus students. Vote April 7 for Cindy Damm.