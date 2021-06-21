LETTER: City Council commended

A philanthropist is a person who donates time, money, experience, skills, or talent to help create a better world. Anyone can be a philanthropist, regardless of status or net worth.

I commend the Portage City Council for not putting up the sign on the Pauquette Park Pavilion. The decision has nothing to do with the individual or the family involved. It has to do with past and future potential for some difficult times making decisions for everyone and possibly facing those denied in the same manner.

It used to be that such recognition was reserved only for what I have referred to as the self-appointed elite to help their egos puff up. Frankly, I gave little tribute to those who loved to see their name on everything. Money has always "talked," as the saying goes.

Thankfully, the council looked beyond the emotion of the situation and looked back in history and forward to our future. Furthermore, if this man were the person everyone speaks of, he would not be focused on himself. True philanthropists do not want public displays.

It is long overdue that our society looks back to living by Soli Deo Gloria, To God Alone Be The Glory.

Janet Van Epps, Portage