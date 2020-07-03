LETTER: City cuts down huge tree to urbanize beautiful Pauquette Park

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The City of Portage cut down what may have been the nicest, if not oldest, tree in the Portage park system on Wednesday morning. The tree, a beautiful, huge (100-foot) and apparently healthy white pine was unfortunately too close to the proposed band shelter and had to be removed, according to the parks department.

Had we known the tree was scheduled to come down, we would have attempted to prevent it. As it turns out, all we can do now is lament its loss and chastise those individuals who clearly do not appreciate nature or the value of a beautiful tree.

Why the park planners simply could not have moved the shelter a few feet to spare the tree we do not know, but evidently the tree was of no value. The tree undoubtedly provided habitat for birds, squirrels and other wildlife and shade for that section of the park. It was a magnificent example of its species and did not deserve to be sacrificed for a band shelter.

The nature of Pauquette Park is quickly changing from a nature-based children’s fishing pond and peaceful tree-covered park to a citified urban park typical of larger cities. What would Zona Gale or Pierre Pauquette think? We think they would be sadly disappointed!

Richard & Sally Lillie, Portage