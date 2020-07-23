LETTER: City of Beaver Dam offers free trees; help ease climate change

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

In these trying times of social unrest, economic downturn, and COVID-19, it is still possible to bring you good news. According to John Neuman, city forester, the City of Beaver Dam has a limited supply of free trees that the city will plant on a homeowner’s tree border.

Trees will cool your home, add value and beauty to it, regulate water run-off and give a home to birds. All that is necessary is to e-mail John Neuman at: JNeuman@Cityof BeaverDam.com. This message is brought to you by MAKING BEAVER DAM SUSTAINABLE. The organization's goal is to help Beaver Dam become more sustainable through leadership, education, community alliances, and environmental stewardship.

We hope to raise awareness of climate change, and how we can each do our part to minimize its effects on us, and on our children. If you wish to know more about us, contact: JSAbfall@Live.com.Sustainably, YoursJon Abfall

Jon Abfall, Beaver Dam