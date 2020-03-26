LETTER: City should give property tax break during pandemic

I see where the city of Baraboo will lay off some workers if an emergency is declared during this coronavirus pandemic. Employees will be required to use their sick leave if they want to continue to be paid during this layoff. Once the sick leave is depleted, the city will then pay them for the remainder of the “Emergency Declaration.”

That is a good thought, however, the citizens of Baraboo will pay property taxes to pay for this benefit. Many of these people paying property taxes will be without a job and as a result no income. Yet you expect them to pay for this benefit.

Please have a little empathy for your citizens. I would expect that you will correspondingly reduce your citizens’ property taxes to help them through this difficult time.

Steve Botham, Baraboo