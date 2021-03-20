LETTER: Clarifying my position

Thanks for Susan Endres' article on the March 17 Columbia County Board meeting. As a supervisor who was mentioned, I commend her reporting. This letter is to clarify my position on matters decided.
My support for motions on budget matters and on the concealed-carry ordinance, as well as my motion on department heads, were all based on my interpretation of my oath of office as taken by all elected officials, to uphold the Wisconsin Constitution and "faithfully" discharge our duties. In that oath, I am bound to balance my personal beliefs and opinions with my duties as a public official. One duty is to be faithful to the interests of the full board and all our constituents, not only those whom I serve. Another duty is to be faithful to the safety of everyone in our public spaces. My actions at the meeting were motivated by my duties to serve the public good.
The founders of our nation, state, and county left us with a system of laws that we the people are duty-bound to faithfully review, amend, or repeal. I commend the Columbia County Ad-Hoc Ordinance Review and Recodification Committee in its diligence in so doing, and am glad to have had a part in deliberating their proposals.
Henry St. Maurice, District 21 supervisor, Columbus