LETTER: Clarifying my position

My support for motions on budget matters and on the concealed-carry ordinance, as well as my motion on department heads, were all based on my interpretation of my oath of office as taken by all elected officials, to uphold the Wisconsin Constitution and "faithfully" discharge our duties. In that oath, I am bound to balance my personal beliefs and opinions with my duties as a public official. One duty is to be faithful to the interests of the full board and all our constituents, not only those whom I serve. Another duty is to be faithful to the safety of everyone in our public spaces. My actions at the meeting were motivated by my duties to serve the public good.